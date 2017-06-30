Shasta County, Calif. – Police are looking for possible victims of a man who was arrested for child pornography and sexual assault in northern California.
The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Robert Jaron Skoda was arrested after police were given incriminating evidence obtained by a witness.
The evidence included sexually explicit images and videos of juveniles ranging in age from 5-years-old to teenagers. Some of the images showed Skoda engaging in sexual acts with young teenagers.
Deputies said none of the victims seemed to be under the threat of physical force by Skoda at the time.
Investigators believe Skoda used social networking websites to connect with young girls and women.
Deputies said he may have additional victims in Siskiyou County and Shasta County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact SCSO’s Major Crimes Unite at 530-245-6135 or email [email protected]