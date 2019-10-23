Sheriff’s office; still no suspects in Dorris double homicide

DORRIS, Calif. — The search continues for the suspect or suspects responsible for a double homicide in Dorris.
Last week, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible robbery and shooting on Hilltop Road near the Oregon-California border.
Deputies say one woman was found dead inside a structure and another woman was found alive but later died from her injuries.
The women were identified as 49-year-old Rosey Vang and 81-year-old Mor Hang.
An autopsy conducted last week shows both women died from one or more gunshot wounds.
The cause of death has been ruled as homicide.
“We don’t believe it’s random and we don’t believe anyone in the area is in danger,” said Cpt. Karl Houtman, Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office. “We’re doing additional interviews and re-interviewing people who were in the area at the time.”
Right now, the sheriff’s office says they have no suspects and have not identified the motive for the crime.
If you have any information you’re urged to contact the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.
