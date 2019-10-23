Home
Sheriff’s office still working to identify body

Sheriff’s office still working to identify body

Crime Local News , , , ,

YREKA, Calif. — The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is still working to identify a body found last week.

They strongly believe the body is that of a missing man.

The body was found at a home in the Carrick Addition neighborhood in Weed.

On the property, deputies arrested 37-year-old Robert Henry Tessmer Jr. and charged him with murder.

The sheriff’s office says an autopsy was conducted last week, but they were unable to identify the body because of its condition.

The injuries show the person was assaulted, although deputies are not saying anything further.

Right now, the sheriff’s office is testing the DNA of the missing man’s brother to see if it’s a match.

The process could take weeks.

Until they notify family members, police say they’re not releasing the victim’s name.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »