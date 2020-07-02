Shooting at Upper Klamath Lake appears to be random, investigators say

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A woman camping in a remote area of Klamath County appears to be the victim of an unprovoked shooting.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said in the early morning hours of July 2, a woman spending the night along the west side of Upper Klamath Lake on Eagle Ridge Road called police to say a passenger in a pickup truck fired several shots at her when she refused to get out of her car.
The woman wasn’t injured by bullets, but she was hit by broken glass.
Deputies reportedly searched the surrounding area but they couldn’t find any suspects.
The victim wasn’t able to describe the suspects or pickup in detail.
While investigators don’t have much to work on, they did say the shooting appears to be random, with no indication the victim and suspect knew each other. The victim wasn’t from Klamath County and was traveling between Portland and Reno.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office at 541-850-5380.