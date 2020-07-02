Victim survives shooting in Douglas County, suspect behind bars

GLIDE, Ore. – A man who allegedly shot another man in the head is now behind bars.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on the night of July 1, someone called 9-1-1 to report a man has been shot in the head by 65-year-old James Thomas Crayton.
When deputies arrived at the location in the 1500 block of Bar L Ranch Road in Glide, they found the 48-year-old victim to be alert and responsive. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Investigators believe the victim was involved in an argument with Crayton before the shooting occurred. Crayton tried to get rid of the gun before law enforcement officers arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.
Crayton was arrested and lodged in the Douglas County Jail for assault in the second degree. Additional charges may follow.