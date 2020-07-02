Hugh Downs dead at 99

(NBC News) – Hugh Downs, a radio and television institution for more than 60 years, has died at the age of 99.
His family released a statement which said Downs passed away Wednesday at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Downs’ career in television was as varied as it was long.
He was the announcer on a late night talk show, anchored NBC’s “The Today Show” and spent years as the anchor of the ABC’s “20/20” news magazine.
By the time of his retirement Downs had logged more air time than any person in U.S. television history, a record he held until Regis Philbin passed him in 2004.
