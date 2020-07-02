Home
Hugh Downs dead at 99

Hugh Downs dead at 99

Entertainment News Top Stories U.S. & World

(NBC News) – Hugh Downs, a radio and television institution for more than 60 years, has died at the age of 99.

His family released a statement which said Downs passed away Wednesday at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Downs’ career in television was as varied as it was long.

He was the announcer on a late night talk show, anchored NBC’s “The Today Show” and spent years as the anchor of the ABC’s “20/20” news magazine.

By the time of his retirement Downs had logged more air time than any person in U.S. television history, a record he held until Regis Philbin passed him in 2004.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2NMn2tw

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »