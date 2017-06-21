Shooting leaves one person dead in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Sheriff confirms one person was shot and killed Tuesday night in Central Point.
The scene unfolded about 9 p.m. on the 2800 block of Oakridge Avenue, at Redwood Drive. Neighbors say they heard gunshots and when Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies arrived they cordoned off the entire street with crime scene tape. Detectives began working at a single home on the block in the residential neighborhood.
Jackson County Sheriff Nathan Sickler would not say where the man was shot or describe more about the scene. He did say that a woman was arrested. Both her identity and the man’s name were not released Tuesday night.
Stay with NBC5 News for updates.
Jennifer Elliott anchors the primetime newscast FOX26 First News at Ten on NBC5’s partner station, KMVU/FOX26. She also reports for NBC5 News.
Jennifer began her career at NBC5 News in 2011 as a production assistant. Raised in Southern Oregon, she studied voice and piano while attending South Medford High School.
After graduating from Brigham Young University-Idaho, she returned home and added organ playing to her music repertoire. In addition to her musical talents, Jennifer is an award winning artist.
She has also co-hosted Southern Oregon’s Got Talent, the area’s premiere talent show. Jennifer is married and the mother of two young sons who keep her busy and very happy.
Leave a Comment: