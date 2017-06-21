Jackson Co. is addressing concerns with court system and immigration

Medford, Ore. — The people in charge of Jackson County’s court system want everyone to know they’re welcome.
A public forum was announced Tuesday to help calm the fears of people who may be avoiding the legal system because of their immigration status.
The forum is a chance for the community to ask questions about the criminal system and how it interacts with immigration services.
Jackson County District Attorney Beth Heckert says various organizations like SO HEALTH-E and Unite Oregon contacted her with concerns from the community about whether it’s safe or not to go to the court house.
Heckert says while there have been some incidents around the state, the system here is not changing.
“For example, if you’re a victim of a crime and we’re calling you as a witness we don’t care what your immigration status is. It’s not something we’d every inquire about and we would not ask anybody else to look into that,” Heckert said.
Heckert says the community-wide concern hasn’t prevented witnesses from testifying yet.
This meeting is just a precautionary measure.
The meeting will be held June 29th from 6 to 7:30 at the Medford Public Library.