Shooting reported in downtown Grants Pass

Grants Pass, Ore. – Police closed down a portion of ‘J’ Street in Grants Pass after a reported shooting Tuesday morning.
Police were able to track down a vehicle related to the shooting and take one person into custody who may have been involved.
Officers said the other person involved was able to drive himself to the hospital. His injuries do not appear to be critical.
According to officers, only two people were involved. So far, it appears only one round was fired.
Police are still investigating reports that it was a “road rage” incident, but they say it’s still too early to confirm.
The investigation is ongoing. NBC5 News will provide updates as they become available.