Megyn Kelly leaving Fox News for NBC

New York, N.Y. – Journalist Megyn Kelly is joining the NBC news family. NBCUniversal News Group Chairman Andrew Lack made the announcement on Tuesday.
Kelly will anchor a new weekday hour-long daytime program that she’s working on developing with her new NBC News colleagues.
According to a press release from NBC News, Kelly will also anchor a new Sunday evening news magazine show and will contribute to NBC’s breaking news coverage as well as political and special events coverage.
“Megyn is an exceptional journalist and news anchor, who has had an extraordinary career” Lack said. “She’s demonstrated tremendous skill and poise, and we’re lucky to have her.”
Kelly was an anchor with Fox News for 12 years.