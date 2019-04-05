Shooting suspect arrested in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred last month has been arrested.
On March 14, 2019, a 22-year-old man with a single gunshot wound was dropped off at the emergency room at Providence Medford Medical Center. The people who dropped the man off left the area before police could arrive.
Immediately after the shooting, detectives were acting on very limited information. However, they were eventually able to identify a suspect, Mykalisteyr Ray Greene.
Police said they believe Greene shot the victim during an argument.
The search for Greene finally ended in the early morning hours of April 5 after he was found during a traffic stop on Alba Drive in Medford. He was arrested without incident and lodged in the Jackson County Jail for attempted murder, assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
The victim in the shooting is recovering at home.