Shooting under investigation in Siskiyou County

HORNBROOK, Calif. – Police in northern California are investigating the circumstances surrounding an apparent shooting in the Hornbrook area.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said a man sought medical attention for a gunshot wound in the early morning hours of September 25.
An investigation revealed the man was likely shot by an unknown assailant somewhere around Hornbrook, perhaps in the area of Tarpon Drive and Moonfish Drive. The victim had visited those locations, but evidence of criminal activity couldn’t be found, other than an illegal marijuana grow site at one particular location.
According to SCSO, the shooting victim is on parole and is working with investigators on the case. He appears to be recovering from his gunshot wounds.
The case remains under investigation as detectives work to learn more about the circumstances around the shooting. Anyone with further information is asked to call 530-841-2900.