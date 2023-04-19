Shore Acres Park is seeking volunteers

COOS BAY, Ore. – Shore Acres Park in Coos Bay is seeking volunteers for its garden events.

There will be two events running from 10 am to 1 PM on May 19th and June 16th.

Oregon State Parks said volunteers will perform various tasks including trimming, mowing, mulching, painting, picking up trash and pulling invasive weeds in the botanical gardens.

The link to the registration form and more information can be found on the State Parks website.

