Should food trucks be allowed on city streets?

Medford, Ore. — Medford may soon follow in the foot steps of cities like Grants Pass and Eugene, allowing food trucks to operate on city streets.
The council is considering changing city code to allow the trucks to operate in more places like downtown or city parks.
“In my opinion the more food, and the more art, and the more music that we have downtown, the more vitality we’re going to have downtown,” councilor Clay Bearnson says, “and the more people we’re going to have spending time, and money downtown.”
During a study session Thursday afternoon councilors agreed there should be limitations including location and hours so as not to compete with brick-and-mortar restaurants. A public hearing will be scheduled soon.