Signature issues can lead to rejection of mail-in ballots

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Jackson County Elections Office said as of Thursday afternoon, they’ve gotten 32% of ballots.

Before you turn yours in, make sure you sign it.

That’s one of the main reasons elections workers reject them.

Spouses often sign the wrong one at home, mixing it up with their own.

If election workers see any kind of signature flaw, they’ll reach out to you.

Sometimes, people forget to even sign the envelope.

“The test we have is to verify that signature against a record we already have previously scanned into the voter registration system,” Jackson County clerk Chris Walker said. “So if you get one of this letters in the mail saying we couldn’t make a signature match, don’t take it personal, don’t be angry about it, it is the test we have.”

Voters have 21 days after the election to fix any signature issues.

However, if it’s not fixed, Walker said you will not get a ballot in the next election until the signature verification is addressed.