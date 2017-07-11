Silicon Valley company officially moving H.Q. to the Rogue Valley

Medford, Ore. – Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions is officially relocating its headquarters to southern Oregon.
The company made the announcement Monday evening during its annual global summit.
Lighthouse is the leading supplier of contamination monitoring systems, with products being used by companies like Samsung and Hewlett-Packard.
Not only are employees from the Fremont, California headquarters making the move here, but the company is anticipating increasing its workforce by 37%.
On average, Lighthouse’s wages double what the median wage is in Jackson County.