Silver Creek Fire suppression efforts completed

LAKEVIEW, Ore. – Firefighters completed suppression efforts focused around a lightning-caused fire in Lake County.
The Silver Creek Fire was discovered on July 14 in the Fremont-Winema National Forest near Thompson Reservoir.
The U.S. Forest Service said operations to control the fire were completed by July 15. Crews will remain at the scene mopping up any hot spots. Smoke will likely be visible for the next few days.
“Over the past few days South Central Oregon received a small number of lightning strikes spreading across Klamath and Lake Counties,” Forest Service officials said. “It is expected that over the
next few days we will continue to discover additional fires as the fuels dry out.”
As dry weather continues, citizens are asked to be careful with fire and anything that sparks.