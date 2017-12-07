Home
Singing Christmas Tree comes to Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A former Miss America is bringing a holiday tradition from Portland to the Klamath Basin.

Triad School’s “Singing Christmas Tree” is directed by former Miss America Katie Harman Ebner.

“The Singing Christmas Tree concept is based off of a choir, a choir concept,” Harman Ebner explained. “And that is to fill a tree structure with singers.”

Student and choir member Sierra Niehus says the performance may help get you in the mood for Christmas. “Yes!  Definitely – that’s part of the story line, actually.”

Harman Ebner was Miss America in 2002 and now serves as theater director at Triad School. “This was really born from an idea of both being able to fund-raise for our department, also to draw in the community.”

Harman Ebner hopes the program will become an annual event in the basin. “This is really a gift – Triad’s gift to the community.”

“This has got me in the Christmas mood way early,”  added Sierra Niehus.  “And I’m excited.”

The Singing Christmas Tree will be performed this Sunday afternoon at 2, and Monday evening at 7 in the BBC auditorium at Sixth and Wiard Streets.

