Siskiyou Junior Livestock Auction continues despite McKinney Fire

Derek Strom
Posted by Derek Strom August 12, 2022

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.– Because of the McKinney Fire, the Siskiyou Golden Fair gave up their fairgrounds for a fire camp.

But parts of the fair are still going to happen, thanks to the Jackson County Expo.

After the state of emergency was declared, the Expo offered to host the entire Siskiyou Golden Fair.

Because the Siskiyou Fair only has 3 full-time employees, they weren’t able to move the carnival.

But they wanted to make sure the livestock auction would still happen, even if it was in a different state.

The Siskiyou Golden Fair’s CEO, Cliff Munson said, “in reality, we really couldn’t have done it at home and it truly, it’s humbling to know that the Jackson County community has engulfed this process.”

Munson said they wanted to make sure the junior livestock exhibitors were rewarded for their year of hard work.

The livestock auction starts on Saturday at 6 p.m. and continues on Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Derek Strom
Derek Strom
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Derek Strom is from Renton, Washington. He recently graduated from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communications at Washington State University with a degree in Broadcast News and a minor in Sports Management. He played in the drumline with the WSU marching band. These days, he plays the guitar and piano. Derek is a devoted fan of the Mariners, Seahawks, and Kraken.
Skip to content