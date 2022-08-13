Siskiyou Junior Livestock Auction continues despite McKinney Fire

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.– Because of the McKinney Fire, the Siskiyou Golden Fair gave up their fairgrounds for a fire camp.

But parts of the fair are still going to happen, thanks to the Jackson County Expo.

After the state of emergency was declared, the Expo offered to host the entire Siskiyou Golden Fair.

Because the Siskiyou Fair only has 3 full-time employees, they weren’t able to move the carnival.

But they wanted to make sure the livestock auction would still happen, even if it was in a different state.

The Siskiyou Golden Fair’s CEO, Cliff Munson said, “in reality, we really couldn’t have done it at home and it truly, it’s humbling to know that the Jackson County community has engulfed this process.”

Munson said they wanted to make sure the junior livestock exhibitors were rewarded for their year of hard work.

The livestock auction starts on Saturday at 6 p.m. and continues on Sunday morning at 10 a.m.