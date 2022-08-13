Truck and tractor pulling at the Josephine County Fair

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Trucks and Tractors big and small came out to the Josephine County Fair to see who can pull the sled the furthest.

The stands were packed with people excited to see what these insane trucks and tractors can do.

Different classes of trucks competed to see who could pull the sled furthest and fastest for a cash prize, with a full pull reaching 300 feet. Pulling a sled that can weigh anywhere between 30,000 or 80,000 pounds.

“The most exciting thing is when you don’t give it too much horsepower, you’re kind of hooked to the ground and you have good ground speed and you know you’re going out the gate,” said Rick Thomas with the Outlaw Pulling Crew.

The stands were packed for the two nights of adrenalin-fueled fun. Organizers say they were happy to be in Grants Pass to so off some local talent.