Skier killed in avalanche at California’s Alpine Meadows

ALPINE MEADOWS, Calif. – One person is dead and another is injured after an avalanche in California Friday morning.
The avalanche happened around 10:15 a.m. near the subway ski run at Alpine Meadows Ski Resort near Lake Tahoe.
One male skier was found dead.
A second male skier suffered serious lower-body injuries and was hospitalized, according to a news release from Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.
The search was declared complete just before noon.
Witnesses said they saw no other people involved and no one else has been reported missing.
A winter storm dumped up to two feet of snow in the area on Thursday and the operations team had closed Alpine Meadows Road early Friday morning for avalanche control.