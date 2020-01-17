Oregon mother speaks about children swept out to sea

PORTLAND, Ore. – On January 11, Jeremy Stiles and his two children were swept into the ocean at the Oregon Coast.
Family members say Jeremy and the two kids were on an off-beach trail in the Falcon Cove area when a sneaker wave came up the trail and pulled them into the ocean.
When police arrived, the father was struggling to get out of the water.
A Manzanita officer pulled 7-year-old Lola Stiles from the water but she died at the hospital. 4-year-old William is still missing.
At the time of the incident, family members said the children’s mother and grandma were out shopping for dinner.
After the tragic event, Lola and William’s mother, Jamie Stiles, thanked supporters for their outpouring of love on Facebook: