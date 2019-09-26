‘Skoolies’ roll onto the national stage

ASHLAND, Ore. — An Ashland activist for those facing homelessness, appeared on the Kelly Clarkson Show Wednesday.
Julie Akins began Vehicles for Change in southern Oregon by converting old school buses into fully functioning homes for those living un-housed. The homes, called ‘Skoolies,’ can be parked at RV parks and only cost $18,000 to convert.
Akins shared with Clarkson the inspiration for the project, which began with a woman she interviewed on the West Coast. That woman was living in a bus, but without heat and power. Her husband was dying. Ultimately that woman lost her children to the foster system. Akins said she wanted to give families a chance to stay together, with a warm place to live and roof over their heads.
During the interview, Akins was surprised by a live video conference with the first family to get a ‘Skoolie.’
” I think that your vision is a wonderful one and empowering to people, it certainly has empowered us. You gave a safe space for our family. You kept our family together. You gave us the breather and rest we needed to take the next step. That’s really all people need,” David Flood told Akins via Skype.
If you’re interested in helping Vehicles for Change, you can visit their website here.