Britt Festival President & CEO Abby McKee on Upcoming 2024 Season

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Britt Music and Arts Festival’s 2024 Season is almost here.

Britt Festival President and CEO Abby McKee joined Sunrise this morning to talk about the season and how it will provide different opportunities for the community.

The Britt Festival opens on June 7th with its Neighborhood Kickoff Party. The event is free to the public and will start at 6:00pm, with gates opening at 5:00pm.

The season will feature a variety of artists and bands, musical events, and performances by the Britt Festival Orchestra.

There will also be a series of shows BrittKids, which will feature shows around the Rogue Valley for a family friendly, all-ages audience.

Watch the full interview above, and for more information, tickets, and the full schedule of the season, visit www.brittfest.org.

