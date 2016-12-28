Sky lanterns banned in Oregon in new year

Salem, Ore.- Oregon is banning sky lanterns. Effective Jan. 1, 2017, it will be illegal to release sky lanterns, which are also known as aerial luminaries, Chinese lanterns, mini hot air balloons, UFO balloons and wish lanterns.
A sky lantern is a paper sack suspended over a flame, usually from a small candle or other lit device. The hot air from the flame causes the balloon to rise into the air and be carried off by the wind.
“Although they are pretty, sky lanterns are uncontrolled, open-flamed devices that pose an extreme fire hazard to people, property, and the environment” said Oregon Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple. “Once released you have no control over where they may land. They could end up on someone’s rooftop, in a tree, or a pile of debris and cause an unwanted fire.”
A number of states, as well as countries such as Germany, Australia, and Brazil have outlawed sky lanterns.
After the beginning of the year, releasing a sky lantern into Oregon airspace will be a Class A violation subject to a maximum penalty of $2,000.