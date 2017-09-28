SkyWest has ‘interest’ in Klamath Falls market

Klamath Falls, Ore. – SkyWest Airlines is “interested” in providing passenger air service to and from the Crater Lake–Klamath Regional Airport, according to airport officials.
The announcement was made after a meeting with SkyWest representatives on September 12.
Following the meeting, the airline said they would need to analyze the proposal, and indicated they’d complete an initial feasibility study in the following weeks.
During a follow-up conference call with SkyWest on September 28, airport officials said the company indicated their assessment of the Klamath Falls market is “promising” and they’ll continue to evaluate bringing passenger service to the area at some point in the future.
Any possible service wouldn’t start until after the fall of 2018 due to lack of available aircraft.
“If a deal is struck with SkyWest, the airline would initiate service from Klamath Falls to San Francisco daily, using a 50-seat Canadair Regional Jet 200,” airport representatives wrote. “Flights to Portland, and potentially other markets if demand supported expansion, could be considered if service to San Francisco was successful.”
Director of the Crater Lake–Klamath Regional Airport John Barsalou said, “We are extremely pleased to hear that SkyWest will continue to evaluate providing service to our community. We believe that we have a strong consumer base that would be supportive of service provided by a carrier such as SkyWest.”