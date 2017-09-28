Scalise makes emotional return

Washington, D.C. (NBC News) – Congressman Steve Scalise received a rapturous welcome back to the House chamber Thursday, returning to work for the first time since June when was almost killed by a gunman who opened fire on a Congressional baseball practice.
The House Majority Whip was greeted by several standing ovations.
In emotional remarks, Scalise offered extended thanks to the those Capitol Police officers who, though wounded themselves, returned fire on the attacker and saved the lives of those on the ball field.
“As soon as those shots were fired, I’ll tell you when I was laying on the ground one of the things I prayed for is that David and Crystal would be successful in carrying out their duties. And both David and Crystal, incredibly well trained incredibly professional, but when I was laying there not long after the first couple of shots were fired I could hear a different caliber weapon, and that told me they had immediately engaged the shooter,” Scalise said. “And let me tell you if they didn’t act so quickly and even after being shot both themselves continued to engage the shooter and ultimately got him down, which not only saved my life but saved the life of a lot of other people that are here in this chamber today
The congressman said that his hospital medical team, prayer, and the extensive kindness and compassion of Americans and world leaders who reached out were instrumental in his return.
