Small Business Saturday encourages people to shop local

ASHLAND, Ore. — While huge crowds swarmed big box stores on Black Friday, some local shops geared up for their big day on Small Business Saturday.
“When people are buying locally, the money stays locally,” said Stacy Bloodworth, Store Manager of American Trails.
Shopper Jade Mahoe said Small Business Saturday is bringing a much-needed boost to small shops in Ashland.
“Things you can find here you can’t find it anywhere else,” said Mahoe.
The goal is to give a holiday boost to small stores that may get overlooked by big-box retailers.
“They’re helping their neighbors, they’re helping their community by buying in their community rather than online or in big-box stores,” said Bloodworth.
Holiday music filled the air at the store “Prize”. Owner Jennifer Streit said it’s her way of kicking off the holiday season.
“It feels special to be in a small town and to be able to really honor it and realize that small stores are what makes a community,” said Streit.
Down a couple of stores from Prize, “Music Coop” said business this weekend has been up. It’s also due to its Black Friday record store day sale.
“All those limited releases that come out and definitely bring people in, it’s already brought people in today, brought ’em in all day yesterday,” said John Brenes, Owner.
Small Business Saturday was started by American Express in 2010. According to the company, for every dollar spent an average of 67 cents spent at a small business stays in the community.
“That’s the importance of small businesses, to keep the community thriving,” said Brenes.
Small Business Saturday has generated $103 billion in consumer spending over the last 10 years.
