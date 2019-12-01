Home
Car crashes into Upper Klamath Lake

Car crashes into Upper Klamath Lake

Regional , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A car crashed into Upper Klamath Lake Sunday afternoon.

It happened just before 2:30, about 3 miles west of the Running ‘Y’ on Highway 140 near milepost 57.

The westbound driver apparently drifted into a snow bank, and went into the lake.

The driver’s name has not been released, she was the only person in the vehicle.

She was taken to Sky Lakes Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »