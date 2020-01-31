Small fire shuts down Grants Pass Burger King

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – There were no injuries in a small fire at a Burger King restaurant in Grants Pass.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday, they received reports of a fire on the roof of Burger King on Rogue River Highway.
Firefighters arrived at the scene within minutes to find smoke and fire coming from the top of the building. They were able to quickly get control of the fire and keep it isolated to the broiler system.
According to firefighters, employees and a fire suppression system kept the flames from doing more damage.
Firefighters said the fire likely started in a vent hood.
No injuries were reported in the incident.