Home
Oregon data shows areas of the state at risk for high radon levels

Oregon data shows areas of the state at risk for high radon levels

Health News News Top Stories , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — New data shows many regions of Oregon are at risk for high radon levels including areas in southern Oregon.

People can take steps to reduce their risk of exposure to radon by testing their homes. Experts say the best time to test is during the heating season when windows and doors are closed at night. Radon test kits can cost up to $25 or can be completed by professionals. However, the Radon Program is offering free radon test kits to many areas in southern Oregon.

To see if you qualify for a free test kit, residents can send an email to [email protected] for instructions.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »