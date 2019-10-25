Small wildfire reported east of Eagle Point

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Crews worked to tackle a small wildfire in Jackson County Thursday night.
Around 6:40 p.m. on October 24, the Oregon Department of Forestry said their firefighters were working with Bureau of Land Management crews on fighting the Heppsie Mountain Fire.
The fire, located off Heppsie Mountain Road near Highway 140’s milepost 20, consisted of two fires covering about 11 acres.
At the time of the report, six engines, one dozer, one crew and BLM personnel were at the scene.
Crews reportedly worked overnight in steep terrain to build a line around the fire.
There were no evacuations or road closures put into place.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.