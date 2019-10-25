Thousands evacuated ahead of wildfire in L.A. County

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KNBC) – Some 50,000 people have been evacuated in Los Angeles County as firefighters work to contain a fast-moving wildfire.
The Tick Fire has already burned about 4,000 acres and it is zero percent contained.
The fire is burning dangerously close to neighborhoods, destroying several homes and damaging thousands of other structures.
Fire officials say high winds and wind gusts are making it difficult to battle the blaze.
Two other fire incidents nearby have been contained.
Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said, “The firefight will continue throughout the night. We’ve had sustained 20-mph winds with 30 to 40-mph gusts. As mentioned by our Honorable Supervisor Barger earlier that will happen throughout the night. We’re expecting stronger winds tonight into tomorrow morning. (:19) Do not be lulled by the fact that you may not see open flames right now… because there are plenty of hotspots out in the incident. (:28) We’ll have firefighters out all night trying to work on those hotspots and try to work on increasing our containment line.”
Sheriff Alex Villanueva with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said, “As we do the evacuation orders know that we are behind — all those neighborhoods that are evacuated there are deputies standing vigil all night long, all day until they’re repopulated.”