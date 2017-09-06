Home
Smoke impacting Grants Pass students on their first day

The air quality in Grants Pass is some of the worst in the nation and because of that The Grants Pass School District is taking special measures to keep students healthy according to Superintendent Kirk Kolb.

“With this quality we’re moving everything inside. Recess in inside. All of our athletics are participating, practicing inside. Anything over 150 level we are cancelling. Any outdoor activities we are cancelling and moving inside.”

The district bought 1500 masks for students and faculty. And The Grants Pass School District is not penalizing students who choose not to attend school because of their concerns about the smoke.

