Smoke masks fly off the shelves as residents gear up

MEDFORD, Ore.– As smoke continues to cover large areas of Jackson and Josephine County businesses are seeing supplies of masks and air filters fly off the shelves.
Several businesses including Dazey’s Hubbard’s in Medford have seen hundreds of N95 masks purchased in the last couple days. This large sale has even prompted the business to order in more cases of the masks as preparation for next week.
“It’s normally later in the summer but all of us believe that this is an earlier year,” said Teri Canon, a floor specialist at Dazey’s. “Don’t know if it’s gonna go for as long but I’m sure it will. But yeah, this is earlier for it to be this bad.”
The store wants to remind everyone smoke masks are only helpful if worn correctly. If not, they won’t protect you from smoke inhalation.
