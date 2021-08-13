Smoke may make body more susceptible to COVID, study says

(CNN) Smoke from western wildfires could be making COVID-19 worse in California, Oregon and Washington State. That’s according to a new scientific study.
The report in the journal “Science Advances” found that wildfire smoke and soot in 2020 led to a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Experts say that’s because the fine particulate matter found in smoke and air pollution can spread the virus even faster.
They hope their research will help prove how climate change in the form of wildfires is creating a growing emergency for human health.