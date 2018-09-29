Smoke moves school activities indoors

MEDFORD, Ore. — The smoky conditions have returned and once again it’s cancelling and postponing games and activities at schools across the Rogue Valley.
It’s the reason Medford School District faculty and staff say they’re keeping a close eye on the sky.
If the air quality is “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” or worse, the district will not allow outdoor activity for games, practices, physical education classes, or recess.
Recess and other outdoor activities like band practice and physical education were moved indoors today along with tonight’s varsity football game for North Medford.
It’s now postponed to tomorrow at 1 pm.
Natalie Hurd from Medford School District says they’re used to smoky weather at the start of the school year, but this is late in the fire season.
“It’s difficult to change plans around athletics and activities…that can be really difficult for kids when they’re looking to play under the Friday night lights, but the bottom line is health and safety,” she said.
She says they’re still waiting on what to do for a few soccer games this weekend, but will continue checking the National Weather Service for updates.
They’re, of course, hoping the air quality improves… Hurd is hoping a change in wind direction tomorrow will be pushing some of the smoke out.
Two other football games for Eagle Point and Crater High School were postponed to tomorrow at 1 pm as well.
