SNL returns this weekend with social distancing in place

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – It may not be “Live from New York” the way we’re used to it, but “Saturday Night Live” is returning this week.
NBC announced Thursday afternoon that the show will be on this Saturday night with “new, remotely produced content” as the show practices social distancing.
They’re not saying much beyond that yet, except that the content will come from cast members and will include a new edition of “Weekend Update”.
No word though on how much, if any, of the new content will be “live” or whether there will be a new host or musical guest.
“SNL” has been shut down since the coronavirus took hold of the country, airing editions from earlier in the season.