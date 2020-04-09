Tracking Coronavirus in Klamath County

Klamath County, Ore. – Health officials in Jackson and Klamath counties are working closely together to help prevent spread of Coronavirus.
Valeree Lane of Klamath County Public Health says that as of Thursday morning, there’s one new case of Coronavirus, bringing Klamath county’s total to 23 cases.
“Of those, only 14 are active.” Points out Lane. “We now have 9 recoveries. So things are moving in a very positive direction for us.”
Lane says there are no apparent ‘hot spots’, or concentrations of illness. “It seems to be spread throughout the entire county – which is what I believe is exactly what’s happening in Jackson county as well.”
Lane says health officials in Jackson and Klamath counties are working closely together. “Every time you see Dr. Warren say something for Klamath county, it’s very much in line with what Dr. Shames is saying in Jackson county.”
Preventative measures appear to be paying off…but Lane stresses it’s not time to ease up. “We can’t slack off on hand washing, we can’t slack off on our social distancing.”
So far, there have been no reported deaths from Coronavirus in Klamath county.
