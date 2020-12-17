So. Goodwill receives $5 million donation from MacKenzie Scott

MEDFORD, Ore. — President and CEO of Southern Oregon Goodwill Industries, Shae Johns, says they’re feeling overjoyed and grateful.
The Medford non-profit got 5 million dollars in donations last week.
According to her personal blog, philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott announced she gave away billions of dollars over the past four months.
Scott says she’s donated over 4.1 billion dollars to 384 organizations across the U.S.
‘Southern Oregon Goodwill Industries’ is on that list.
“It’s a great testament to the work that Goodwill around the country, specifically Southern Oregon Goodwill has done to help improve the lives of people living in poverty and marginalized populations,” said Shae Johns, president and CEO of ‘Southern Oregon Goodwill Industries.’
Johns says there were roughly 46 Goodwills across the country that received investments from Scott.
Scott also wrote on her blog the pandemic has impacted minorities and women disproportionately.
Many of the groups Scott says she’s donating to provide services for underserved communities.
According to CNN, Scott got a quarter of Amazon’s shares when she and Jeff Bezos divorced last year.
Amazon’s stock has since surged during the pandemic.
Scott is now worth more than 60 billion dollars.
As for what the Medford non-profit plans to do with the money, Johns says they’re working with its board of directors and local communities to develop a comprehensive plan to help improve the lives of citizens.
