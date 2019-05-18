Home
SO Swing(s) into its eighth year with a weekend full of dancing

ASHLAND, Ore.– The weekend is in full swing as hundreds from across the country are gathering in Ashland for an annual West Coast Swing event.

The SO Swing Convention, held at the Ashland Hills Hotel and Suites, is in its eighth year now. With a variety of classes offered for beginners to masters, as well as seven levels of competition, plenty of people came to try their hand at swing.

“It’s a lot of fun and it’s a great community in southern Oregon,” said Grants Pass resident Catherine Rola, 24.

Organizers say the ultimate goal is to just have fun and learn how to swing. Competitions and workshops will continue tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you’re interested, dancing will continue throughout the night on Saturday.

