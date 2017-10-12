SoHumane prepping to take in dogs from wildfires

Medford, Ore. — At least one local shelter is hoping to make room, so it can help animals affected by the California wildfires.
When you step into the halls of SoHumane, you’ll find wagging tails, wet noses, and the eyes of curious dogs waiting for someone to take them home.
As much as the SoHumane staff enjoy their time with the animals. She knows it’s best to see them go – out of the kennel and to their forever home.
Finding homes is even more important now. The wildfires spreading in several northern California counties are leaving animals there stranded. SoHumane is contacting animal shelters in affected areas.
“We are definitely going to be available if help is needed,” said Cierra Johnson, adoption supervisor for SoHumane.
The issue now – the shelter is already at full capacity with nearly 100 dogs. It’s hoping its adoption event this weekend will help create room in its kennels.
“We brought in 48 dogs this week from Animal Rescue of Fresno, and we are going to be bringing about 40 dogs to that event at Petsmart in hopes to get all of them adopted,” she said.
So if you’re interested in adopting, Johnson recommends coming to the event. You might find a new furry friend.
“They love you unconditionally, they’re always there for you through everything and they’re family,” she said.
She says the best part of adopting — you’re saving that animal’s life.
“Sometimes they’re rescues from abuse, we see a lot of hoarding cases,” she said.
Yet, you wouldn’t be able to tell.
“They’re ready to trust you, which I find amazing, considering that we don’t know their backgrounds. They’re so trusting and loving and they don’t even know who you are,” she said.
And if you’re still on the fence (of the kennel, that is) – their furry faces might be able to convince you.
The dog adoption event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at Petsmart in North Medford. Dogs will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.