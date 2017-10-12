Merrill kids ‘give back’ to prepare for Potato Festival

Merrill, Ore. – Thursday was ‘Give Back’ day for Klamath County School students.
Kids in Merrill were helping the town get ready for a big event.
Klamath County School students were out in force Thursday on a variety of projects.
Merrill was no exception.
“We’re picking up trash because it’s ‘Community Give Back Day.” Noted Merrill Elementary School student Juan Carlos Navarro.
“We’re trying to get the town ready for the Potato Festival.” Added fellow student Christian Zendejas.
The 850 population of Merrill will more than double later this month for the annual Klamath Basin Potato Festival.
“It’s just a big deal for the City of Merrill.” Said Potato Farmer Dick Carleton. “Lots of people come, and look forward to every year.”
The Potato Festival is organized by the Merrill Lions Club.
Festival Co-Secretary Vickie Liskey points out that 2017 marks some special anniversaries. “It’s 80 years for the Potato Festival, and International Lions Clubs, it’s 100 years.”
On Saturday the 21st, there will be a parade down main street at 11:am, followed by a free barbecue for 1500 at 12:30 – and you’re invited!
A banquet and crowning of the Festival Queen will be held at the Merrill Civic Center on Saturday the 14th at 4:pm.
You’ll find a full schedule of events here: www.klamathbasinpotatofestival.com