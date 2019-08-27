Some Contigo water bottles recalled

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – A consumer alert for parents just as kids head back to school.
Contigo is recalling 5.7 million of its kids’ cleanable water bottles.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the clear silicone spout can detach, posing a potential choking hazard to children.
Affected models only have a black spout base and black spout cover.
The water bottles were sold at Walmart, Target, Costco, and other stores nationwide and on-line from April 2018 through June 2019.
They come in three sizes, with multiple colors, and were sold individually as well as in two and three packs for between $9 and $24.
Contigo has received 149 reports of the spout detaching including 18 spouts found in children’s mouths.
Parents are urged to contact the company immediately for inspection instructions and to get a free replacement lid.