Some hospitals overwhelmed as vaccines are slowly distributed

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The pandemic is still raging out of control, hitting new records in the number of daily cases and deaths.
When it comes to vaccinating Americans, shots are just not getting into arms.
Nationwide, states have been sent more than 22 million vaccines. But, so far, fewer than 7 million doses have been administered.
Dr. Emlyn Louis said, “Everybody should be able to have access to the vaccine. This is a pandemic. We have a lot of people dying.”
President-elect Biden is now recommending releasing all available doses instead of holding supplies back for the second round as the highly-contagious U.K. strain is now in eight states.
In New York Monday, the vaccine will be available to essential workers and those 75 and older. Some locations are now set-up to vaccinate 24/7.
Florida was the first to vaccinate seniors. The state is offering a blueprint suggesting first come, first served can be overwhelming. The alternative is appointments but that comes with its own set of problems.
One Florida county launched a lottery, but some claim the wealthy and politically connected are “jumping the line.”
The city of Palm Beach Island, home to billionaires, somehow secured its own supply of vaccines while in central Florida, one gated community where a state Republican leader’s father lives was given a last-minute supply of Moderna.
Florida is now offering vaccines at 22 Publix grocery store pharmacies, delivering a vaccine every five minutes, 11 hours a day. Florida’s governor authorized the health department to give Publix 15,000 vaccines. If it continues to go smoothly, the program is expected to expand.
In other parts of the country, Kroger and Stop & Shop are also in the preliminary stages of setting up similar programs.