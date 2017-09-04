Some Josephine Co. residents under mandatory evacuation orders

Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, Ore. – A Level 3 (Go!) evacuation notice has been issued for some residents in Josephine County due to the Chetco Bar Fire.
According to the Illinois Valley Fire District, the Level 3 evacuation order applies to all residents on Illinois River Road within the U.S. Forest Service Boundaries, including the Oak Flat community.
Residents under the order need to leave immediately, as danger to the area is considered imminent.
IVFD said the USFS has closed Illinois River Road to public access. Travelers are urged to avoid the area.
A Level 1 (get ready) evacuation notice is still in effect for residents of the Illinois Valley west of Highway 199 from Hayes Hill to the California State Line, according to IVFD.
An information hotline has been set up for the Chetco Bar Fire, available by calling 541-247-3680 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m.