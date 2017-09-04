Free specialized masks offered in Grants Pass

Grants Pass, Ore. – With smoke expected to keep air quality at unhealthy levels, a local health organization is offering free masks to the public.
AllCare Health will be handing out the masks on Monday, September 4 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at their Grants Pass headquarters, located at 1707 7th Street.
The organization says you do not need to be a member to pick up a specialized mask that will help filter out particles from the smoke in the air.
Questions regarding the free masks can be asked by calling AllCare Health member services at (888) 460-0185 for more information.
Also, visit the Department of Environmental Quality for updates on your air quality conditions.