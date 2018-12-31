Son thanks those who saved his father’s life

MEDFORD, Ore.– A Medford man that had a heart attack at Food 4 Less Friday night is now in stable condition.
Eighty-two-year-old Clarence Wienecke passed out at the exit of the grocery store after sitting on a bench to rest.
Food 4 Less employees and nearby shoppers noticed something was wrong and began to give Clarence CPR until first responders arrived.
Clarence’s son Clayton lives on the East Coast. He found out about the ordeal the day after. He told NBC5 News he’s thankful everyone stepped in to help.
“Because of their quick action, I just wanted to make sure I gave them recognition on saving my dad’s life,” said Clayton. “I just can’t thank them enough.”
Clayton says he’s trying to find out when he can get home before his dad goes in for bypass surgery. He says when he comes back he would like to meet all the people that saved his father’s life.
