Song unites community after Almeda Fire

MEDFORD, Ore. — When a wildfire threatened their community, Hannah and Alex Goldman say they packed up their things and realized what really mattered.
“I just thought how blessed we are to have so much to be thankful for and to have so much to lose. He’s the most important thing and I could never imagine losing him,” said Hannah Goldman, a Gold Hill resident.
The Almeda Fire never made it to the Rogue Valley couple’s home, but days later, it inspired a song called “Smoke.”
“I was kind of nervous to post it because I didn’t want people to think I was saying things meant nothing and so many people lost so much,” said Hannah Goldman.
The response from the community, the two say, has been overwhelming bringing people together in unexpected ways.
“It’s awesome to see that it’s more than we actually meant the song to be. That’s amazing,” said Alex Goldman. “That just shows the beauty of our community right now and everyone pulling together. Just reaching for hope and light. Glad we were a part of it.”
Still, the Goldmans say it’s not the praise that matters, it’s the impact.
“Some of their stories kind of helped us see more to our song than we were intending and helped open our own eyes,” said Hannah Goldman.
