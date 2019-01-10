SOPride leader reacts to hate crimes

MEDFORD, Ore. — Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum told NBC5 News that while hate crimes are up statewide, that may not be the case in southern Oregon.
That’s surprising to Southern Oregon Pride President Gina DuQuenne.
Since founding Southern Oregon Pride almost 10 years ago, DuQuenne said she’s seen an increase in hate-related activity.
She said she sees things like hate signs at events like the Pride parade, more now than back in 2010, during the first parade.
While she said she’s happy the AG is coming to speak on these issues, she said she wants to see more acceptance here in southern Oregon.
“I feel like the best thing to do is be an ally,” said DuQuenne, “to educate yourself, to understand the things that you don’t know. To be an ally and stand up and say something. Until we do that, we’re all subject to hatred.”
In the past six years, Medford Police said they saw three reported hate crimes, one in 2014, 2016 and 2018.
DuQuenne said despite the obstacles, she’s excited for the future of SOPride and hopes the community can come together to stop hate crimes.